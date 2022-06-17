Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $373,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.51. 26,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,732. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

