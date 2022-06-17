Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,278 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in CEVA were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,876. The company has a market cap of $772.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.50, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $450,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CEVA Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.