Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 4,489 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.94. 21,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.49 and a 200 day moving average of $216.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

