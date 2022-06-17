Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Amgen were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amgen by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

