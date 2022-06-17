Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,223 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.89 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

