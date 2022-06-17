Quent Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $451.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $379.21 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

