Quent Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

