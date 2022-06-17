Quent Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $7,445,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

