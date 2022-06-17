Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,283 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $234.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.34. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.