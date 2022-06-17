Quent Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,118.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,272.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,405.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,110.37 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.