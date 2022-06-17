Quent Capital LLC Invests $379,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $172.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

