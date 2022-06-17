Quent Capital LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $336,935.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,997.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.66 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

