Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

GWX stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

