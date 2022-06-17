Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.60.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $235.60 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.58 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

