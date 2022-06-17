Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of -41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 38,559 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $215,930.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,424,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 155,223 shares of company stock valued at $813,215 and sold 16,547 shares valued at $76,739. 24.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

