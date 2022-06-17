Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raiffeisen Bank International from €14.60 ($15.21) to €15.10 ($15.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Raiffeisen Bank International from €16.50 ($17.19) to €15.50 ($16.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

RAIFF opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

