Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.40 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). 370,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,200,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.13 ($0.17).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.43.
