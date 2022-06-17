Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.43) EPS.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

