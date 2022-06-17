Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,927.46

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,927.46 ($23.39) and traded as high as GBX 2,075 ($25.19). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,000 ($24.27), with a volume of 105,643 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.31) to GBX 2,420 ($29.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.70) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.34) to GBX 2,400 ($29.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rathbones Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,270 ($27.55).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,071.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,928.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11.

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings bought 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($24.38) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($804.67).

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

