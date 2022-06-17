Raydium Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003266 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $77.37 million and $16.24 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,889.18 or 0.76812670 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00328373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00089569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012810 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 114,533,800 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.