Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.69. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 209,694 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

