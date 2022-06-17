Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.69. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 209,694 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
