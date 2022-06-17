RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 856,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 26.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 150.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 201,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,339. RedBall Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

