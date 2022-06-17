Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.18

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.18 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.78), with a volume of 45,810 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.47. The company has a market cap of £175.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.39.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

