Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.18

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.18 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.78), with a volume of 45,810 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.47. The company has a market cap of £175.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.39.
About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)
Recommended Stories
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.