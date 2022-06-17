Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Update

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REED opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 34.00% and a negative return on equity of 239.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter worth $421,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

