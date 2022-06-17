Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $248.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.10. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

