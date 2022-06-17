Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $262,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.