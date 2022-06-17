Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $298,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.59 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

