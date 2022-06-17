Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.62, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

