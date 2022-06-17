Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTD opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.62, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
