Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $415.35 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.96 and its 200 day moving average is $561.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

