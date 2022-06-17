Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI stock opened at $612.70 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $875.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,038.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.