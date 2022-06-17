Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,620 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,737 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $69.03 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

