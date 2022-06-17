Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.