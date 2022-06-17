Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,945,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.73 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.53.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.17.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

