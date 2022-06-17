Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $118.91 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

