Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $315.97 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.