Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.30 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

LMT opened at $404.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

