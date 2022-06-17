Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.44 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

