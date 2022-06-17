Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 28,838 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,838 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.38% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 440,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 197,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $16.98 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

