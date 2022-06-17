Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.71.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RS traded down $12.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.34. 604,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

