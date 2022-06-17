Retirement Solution Inc. Buys 99 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.10. 363,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059,794. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

