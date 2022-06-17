Retirement Solution Inc. Buys Shares of 961 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,883. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.18 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.33.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

