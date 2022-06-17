Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) and Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics -394.21% -38.11% -28.14% Akebia Therapeutics -123.64% -266.13% -48.47%

89.9% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nurix Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00

Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.14, suggesting a potential upside of 343.40%. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 445.00%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Nurix Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $29.75 million 14.70 -$117.19 million ($3.05) -3.19 Akebia Therapeutics $213.58 million 0.28 -$282.84 million ($1.60) -0.20

Nurix Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akebia Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akebia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats Akebia Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; and DeTIL-0255 that is in the Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gynecologic cancers, including ovarian, endometrial, and cervical cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients. It also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with DD-CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, the European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

