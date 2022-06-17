Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.36

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.36 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.90 ($0.21). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,756,937 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £36.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.