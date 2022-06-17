Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.36

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.36 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.90 ($0.21). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,756,937 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £36.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87.
About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)
