Richard Chen Sells 6,818 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) insider Richard Chen sold 6,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $22,090.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,691.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Richard Chen sold 421 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $1,511.39.

Shares of PSNL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. 878,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $148.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Personalis by 133.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.