Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at 4.70 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of 4.23 and a 12-month high of 12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

In other Rigetti Computing news, SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 786,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,483,171.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,204 shares of company stock worth $912,021.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

