Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Sells 12,348.48 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 12,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 766,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,496,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34.

RGTI traded up 0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching 4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 991,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 6.83. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of 4.23 and a one year high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $2,728,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $135,968,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $315,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

