Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,183,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 1,583,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,959.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTMVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of Rightmove stock remained flat at $$7.14 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.