Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 262 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

Shares of ABNB opened at $93.26 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,957,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,934 shares of company stock valued at $142,275,850 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

