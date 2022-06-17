Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,062 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $271.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.64 and a 200 day moving average of $346.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

