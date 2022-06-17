Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 460 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

